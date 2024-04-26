OCEAN CITY, Md. — As summer 2024 nears, Ocean City is in the limelight after being lauded by major travel outlets. Recognized as one of the best beach towns on the East Coast by Condé Nast Traveler and a top U.S. beach town by Thrillist, the destination's 10 miles of pristine beaches have also been featured in Travel + Leisure’s top 25 beaches in the USA list.
Following a successful rebranding initiative, “Somewhere to Smile About,” launched last year by the Ocean City Department of Tourism & Business Development, efforts have intensified to promote the city’s appeal through media relations, social media, paid advertising, and influencer partnerships.
In addition to these accolades, Ocean City has been nominated by USA Today’s 10best expert panel as one of the 20 must-see places for a summer vacation. The public voting, which allows daily participation, will conclude at noon on May 13, with the winners announced on May 22.
For those looking to plan a summer escape, Ocean City offers a variety of hotels, attractions, and vacation itineraries. More information for prospective visitors is available at ococean.com.
These recognitions are anticipated to boost tourism and affirm Ocean City's position as a premier East Coast beach destination, attracting travelers seeking an unforgettable beach experience.