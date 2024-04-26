OCEAN PINES, MD - The community in Worcester County is looking for a group to help collect, preserve and organize historical items related to the history of Ocean Pines, with the purpose of displaying them for future generations.
"The 50th Anniversary Committee received many documents and photographs from people who helped shape our community" said Elaine Brady, a member of the Ocean Pines Board at an OPA meeting, and the precursor to the idea of assembling a group of volunteers.
"We should also collect our most recent documents and photographs so that future generations - will know how the community has evolved over the years before the inherent knowledge and documents are lost," said Brady.
For more information or if you are interested in joining the group you can contact Brady ebrady@oceanpines.org.