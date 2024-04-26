LAUREL, Del.- A serious car crash occurred at the First Stop Gas Station in Laurel leaving a pedestrian severely injured, according to the Laurel Police Department. The incident took place on April 25, around 7:57 p.m., prompting immediate response from the Laurel Police Department, Laurel Fire Department and Sussex County Paramedics.
According to police reports, a Jeep SUV, driven by a 78-year-old Laurel man, crashed into the First Stop Gas Station, which had been parked in a marked space directly in front of the store, began to roll forward after the driver exited the vehicle without securing it in park.
In attempting to stop the car, the driver mistakenly pressed the gas, propelling the SUV over concrete parking barricades and onto the sidewalk where it struck a 17-year-old male. The teenager, who had been leaning against the building, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, say police. He was cited for Inattentive Driving and Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession. The Laurel Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances leading to this accident.