DOVER, Del. - Legislators in the Delaware State Senate passed a bill Tuesday to prepare The First State for the future challenges of climate change. Senate Bill 237, sponsored by Senator Stephanie Hansen, directs counties and towns to include strategies in their comprehensive plans for enhancing community resilience against the impact of climate change.
The bill encourages new housing development away from flood-prone areas and mandates a plan to reduce vulnerability to sea level rise and extreme weather. These strategies align with the Delaware Climate Action Plan, providing a roadmap for greenhouse gas reduction and community resilience.
The legislation aims to equip communities with a plan in place so that they are better able to tackle future climate challenges. Senate Bill 237 now moves to the Delaware House of Representatives for consideration.