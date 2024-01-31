SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Michael T. Harmer, a Delaware native with nearly four decades of experience in water and wastewater management, has been named Sussex County’s new county engineer, officials announced Tuesday.
Harmer, 60, will succeed Hans M. Medlarz, who announced his retirement in December 2023. County administrator Todd F. Lawson announced Harmer's appointment on Tuesday.
With a background spanning both the public and private sectors in Delaware and Maryland, Harmer most recently served as chief engineer for a suburban Washington, D.C., wastewater utility. In this role, he managed a team of nearly 375 employees and 100 contract workers, overseeing an operation serving half a million customer accounts with a budget of approximately $600 million.
A Newark native and Dewey Beach homeowner, Harmer is a Mississippi State University graduate with a degree in civil engineering. Since earning his degree in 1986, Harmer has worked in various supervisory and leadership roles, including with the University of Delaware and New Castle County.
Harmer's accolades include the Delaware Engineering Society’s Government Engineer of the Year Award in 2005 and the Water Environment Federation-Chesapeake Chapter’s Golden Manhole Award in 2023. He has served on the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council and is currently the chairman of the Dewey Beach planning commission.
"I’m excited for the opportunity to join Sussex County government," Harmer said. "I’m ready to get started and pick up where Hans is leaving off."
In his new role, Harmer will oversee a staff of nearly 180 across five divisions, responsible for designing, constructing, and maintaining county projects, including public wastewater systems and various county facilities.
"We were hopeful we could find a candidate with Mike’s level of experience and Delaware connections," Lawson said. "It’s essential we have an engineer like Mike who has the right mix of experience, leadership, and vision to guide us in serving our community in the years ahead."
Harmer is set to begin his new role next Monday.