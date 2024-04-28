MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested three individuals from Millsboro on multiple charges following a burglary incident. The suspects, identified as 61-year-old William Nickerson, 45-year-old Bonnie Osborne, and 21-year-old Alan Dardon-Perez, were apprehended after police responded to reports of a burglary at a house under construction.
The incident occurred on the evening of April 25, 2024, around 7:33 p.m., on the 21000 block of Paul Drive. Upon arrival, troopers were informed by the victims that their stolen property had been found in a nearby residence on the same street. Police say an initial confrontation with a possible suspect at the location led to threats being made against the victims.
Further investigation confirmed the theft of multiple items from the house under construction and troopers say led to the identification of Nickerson, Osborne, and Dardon-Perez as the suspects involved.
Nickerson faces charges including third-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500, and terroristic threatening. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance.
Similarly, Osborne was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, and theft under $1,500. She was also arraigned at the same court and released on her own recognizance.
Dardon-Perez received charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, and theft under $1,500. Following his arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 7, he too was released on his own recognizance.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the burglary and are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.