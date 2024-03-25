GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council voted to adopt a Traffic Calming Policy for residential streets during its Monday night meeting.
The policy aims to identify, analyze, prioritize, and address unwanted traffic conditions such as excessive speed and traffic volume in neighborhoods. Through comprehensive traffic engineering studies and active resident participation, the town will determine specific traffic issues and categorize streets for potential action based on a scoring system. Projects that receive approval will gain priority in funding allocation, with a focus on the severity of identified issues.
Among the proposed safety enhancements are the installation of speed display signs, the widening of sidewalks, and the addition of speed humps.
Kenny Geren, a longtime Georgetown resident, supports the initiative. "It's been a concern of mine because living here on this road right here, it's like a straightaway, and a lot of people don't respect the speed limits, and they drive pretty fast sometimes and irresponsible," Geren said.
More information on the policy can be found here.