LAUREL, Del - Laurel Police Department units responded to a shots-fired complaint on Discount Land Rd., in front of Hollybrook Apartments on Feb. 22. at approximately 2:32 p.m. Police say multiple callers reported shots fired from a car.
Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered evidence of a shooting, leading to the closure of the area for investigation with an increased police presence. The initial findings revealed that at least two male subjects fired multiple rounds from a silver 2015 Kia Forte.
Laurel Police say the car was located by Milford Police officers, who conducted a traffic stop on North West Front. St. Police say multiple subjects fled from the car. Officers detained two women still in the vehicle and discovered two loaded firearms in the area where the two young men who ran away had been sitting.
According to a post on the Laurel Police Department's Facebook, one of the suspects was quickly arrested, while the second was caught after a foot chase and area search.
Police say there are no reported injuries. However, it was later determined that the two teens who ran away from the traffic stop were responsible for the shooting in Laurel. The police department says they were identified as a 15-year-old from Georgetown and a 17-year-old from Lincoln, DE. Both teens had prior arrest records, with one having a prior conviction for a firearm-related offense.
Milford Police Department, Delaware State Police, Laurel Police Department K9, and police aviation all assisted in the search efforts.
Both teenage boys were committed to the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond. They're facing the following charges.