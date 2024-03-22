Accident Graphic

MILTON, Del - A woman had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital after the car she was in crashed into a dump truck on Route 15 (Milton Ellendale Highway) just west of downtown Milton. This happened just after 6:30 am Friday morning.

According to the Milton Fire Department, the crash caused a rupture in the truck's fuel tank causing a spill of diesel. DNREC crews were called into to lead the cleanup effort. The Fire Department received the call at 6:33 a.m.

No updates at this time of the status of the woman who needed to be taken to the hospital.

