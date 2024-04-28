Some much warmer weather is on its way to the coast over the next week! Temperatures may near 90 degrees early on in the upcoming week.
Today is looking much warmer than yesterday with highs rising into the mid to upper 70s at the beaches and climbing into the low to mid 80s inland. Sunshine will prevail for much of the day as the weekend comes to a close. It will be a great day for heading to the beach for one of the first times this spring.
Even warmer weather arrives early in the week. Monday and Tuesday will each feature high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated locations could even top out near 90 degrees. We are looking at mostly sunny skies each day.
It will stay rather warm for much of the upcoming week and as we head into next weekend. High temperatures each day will rise into the 70s and 80s. Our next chance of rain will be next Saturday in the form of isolated storms.