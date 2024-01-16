"I think marijuana should be legalized. I think what an individual town decides to do is what they decide to do. I believe that there should be some aspect of home rule when it comes to the legalization or having different shops, marijuana shops, in their community. I think that's perfectly fine."
"I look at it the same with liquor stores in certain communities. Many communities say, 'we don't want liquor stores.' Many communities are overburdened with liquor stores. I think we need to understand that this is something that we have to monitoring, but I do believe that marijuana should be legal and we should not be institutionalizing people for their use of marijuana."