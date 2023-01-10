SALISBURY, MD - For those looking to partake in the Boston Marathon, here's your qualifier; the 5th annual Salisbury Marathon.
Set for April 1st, runners will gather to take on the flatlands. The event will offer two courses, a half and a full marathon.
According to organizers, the courses share the same course for the first 10.8 miles before splitting off to finish out their courses. All marathon runners can even use this point as a bail-out, if they like, to complete the half marathon.
In addition, runners looking to qualify better get a move on! Organizers say both courses require a 16 min/mile pace requirement. Runners must complete the marathon in 7 hours and the half marathon in 3 and a half hours.