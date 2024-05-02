A Bill in the Delaware legislature aims to keep costs down for prescription medication

DOVER, DE — Lawmakers in Delaware have introduced legislation that they claim would safeguard the 340B Drug Pricing Program. This program reduces prescription medication costs for underinsured and medically vulnerable individuals in the state.
Sponsored by Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris and Sen. Sarah McBride, House Bill 383 seeks to address discriminatory practices targeting healthcare entities that participate in the 340B program.
Established by Congress in 1992, the 340B program mandates drug manufacturers provide outpatient medications at discounted rates to healthcare organizations serving disadvantaged populations. These include low-income Medicare and Medicaid patients, as well as underinsured individuals.
In recent years, some drug manufacturers and distributors have imposed restrictions on access to 340B discounted drugs. HB 383 is an attempt to bar those limitations and prevent discrimination by pharmacy benefit managers against program participants.
More than 30 states have already taken steps to protect 340B covered entities and contracted pharmacies. With this legislation, Delaware now joins the effort with the introduction of HB 383.
The bill has been assigned to the House Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee for review.