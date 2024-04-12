DELMARVA- This weekend's forecast will be very windy as gale-force winds will cause concern most of Saturday creating blustery conditions. Additionally, the pollen count in the Rehoboth Beach area is skyrocketing and the U.V. index is staying elevated to a level where sunblock is recommended.
Also, take a look at the beach forecast along the coast and you'll notice the concern for the windy conditions with Saturday's forecast. The unique graphic depiction is noting the very breezy conditions expected on that day throughout the coast line.