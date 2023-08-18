Addressing the teacher shortage in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The state of Delaware is currently facing a teacher shortage. According to the Delaware State Education Association, a teachers union, there are currently 400 teacher vacancies in Delaware.
In order to combat the shortage, Delaware Technical Community College started a new Bachelors of Science in Education Program. The program began in fall 2022, and is offered at the Dover, Wilmington, and Georgetown campuses.
Justina Thomas, Vice President of Academic Affairs at DelTech talked about the unique, one-year residency the program requires.
"From day one, they're learning how that classroom actually does function through the end of the year," said Thomas to CoastTV News.
On top of academic classes, all students must student teach in a local classroom for a year before receiving their degree.
It is never too late to become a teacher, Shelley Meadowcroft, the director of public relations for the Delaware State Education Association, explained to CoastTV.
"We see a lot of very successful educators come from the business world, corporate work," MeadowCroft continued. "Our teacher of the year a few years ago came in as a later in life teacher, as she liked to say, from the corporate world and everyone brings a completely different background with them to the classroom. "
Anyone interested in the DelTech program is welcome to apply, and there are financial resources available to those who need them.
The first group of teachers from this program will graduate in May 2024.