SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged an eight-unit apartment building on March 18.
Fire officials say that the fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at Island Club Apartments at 1520 Sharen Drive. The fire caused an estimated $800,000 in damage.
The State Fire Marshal says that seven families were displaced due to the fire. Officials say the American Red Cross is assisting and that no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire and the area of origin are still under investigation.