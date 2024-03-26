MILTON, Del. - New music will fill the air above the Federal Street field later this spring. Organizers say this festival will feature rare and new performances. One local artist is raising money to help bring the artists to town.
Bill Warrell, an artist deeply rooted in the world of modern jazz, has recently unveiled his latest creation at the Milton Art Guild's show called "Inspired by a Song." His painting, titled "Conference of the Birds," started as a concept in 1978 and came to fruition last fall.
Warrell's piece uniquely features musicians Sam Rivers and Dave Holland, with a personal touch of his dog in the foreground. This inclusion not only highlights Warrell's artistic talent but also his intimate connection to the jazz world as a former presenter.
In a move that blends artistic expression with philanthropy, Warrell is currently focusing his efforts on a fundraising initiative. Under the simple yet powerful mantra "Buy art to support art," he aims to bring the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra to Milton. The orchestra, conducted by Maestro Marshall Allen, is set to headline the 2nd Annual Milton New Music and Wind Fest.
This festival, scheduled for June 1st, promises to be a celebration of music and culture. Alongside the Sun Ra Arkestra, it will feature the premiere of “100 for Marshall,” created by T.K.Blue and Fontina Dixon. The Delaware-based musicians are familiar with Allen's work and both skilled in playing the alto saxophone and flute.
Priced at $3,800, Warrell's painting stands as a testament to his dedication to both the arts and his local community.
The festival takes place on the Federal Street Field from 2 p.m. to dusk on June 1. It will be a vibrant display of new music, with kites soaring high and synchronizing with the rhythms, symbolizing the soaring spirit of Milton's music and art scene. Warrell says the goal is for people to get takeout from local restaurants to have picnics at the event.
Warrell's painting is on display during the Milton Art Guild's show through April 23. If it doesn't sell, he says he'll take it back to a gallery in Washington, D.C.