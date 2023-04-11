LEWES, Del. - Masks will become optional at all Beebe Healthcare campuses and Beebe Medical Group offices for patients, visitors, and team members starting April 12 at 6 a.m. with a few exceptions, according to Beebe.
Patients and visitors who show signs of respiratory illness will be required to wear a mask and one will be provided. In some circumstances, visitors may not be permitted if they are unwell.
"The change to optional masking reflects the end of Beebe's respiratory season, and current conditions at this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic include low spread, immunity, and wide access to testing and treatments," said Dr. Bill Chasanov, vice president and chief population health officer at Beebe Healthcare.
According to Chasanov, Beebe leadership will continue to monitor the situation to determine whether team members, medical staff, or others will need to wear masks again for the safety of the team and community.
"We want our patients, visitors, and team members to feel comfortable if they continue to choose to wear a mask because it is an effective tool," said Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. "Some might be at high risk for respiratory illness and others might just feel more comfortable wearing one in public. Your experience and safety are our priority."
Tam said he encourages visitors to ask Beebe team members to wear a mask around them if they feel it is needed. More information on Beebe's masking and visitation policies can be found at www.BeebeHealthcare.org.