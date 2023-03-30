BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach has announced the lineup for their 2023 Concert Series.
The lineup, which was announced Thursday, is as follows:
June
- Rob Benton (June 1)
- Red Dirt Revolution (June 8)
- Uptown Band (June 15)
- 70s Flashback (June 22)
- Dan & Dan Band (June 29)
July
- 287th Army Band (July 2)
- Mike Hines and The Look (July 4)
- Mr. Jon/The Little Mermen (July 5)
- Downrange (July 6)
- Burn the Jukebox (July 12)
- The Rock Orchestra: Eagles (July 13)
- 2B1 (July 19)
- High Noon (July 20)
- Teenage Satellites (July 26)
- Zydeco-A-Go-Go (July 27)
August
- Lower Case Blues (Aug. 3)
- The Jets (Aug. 10)
- Jesse Garron (Aug. 17)
- Max Impact (Aug. 24)
- Larger Than Life (Aug. 31)
September
- Katagory 4 (Sept. 2)
- Still Surfin' (Sept. 3)
- Beatlemania Again (Sept. 16)
- Broadway at the Beach (Sept. 17)
- Ronstadt Revue (Sept. 23)
- Love Seed Mama Jump (Sept. 24)
- Jimmy Charles (Sept. 30)
October
- Hot Sauce (Oct. 1)
- Angry Young Band (Oct. 7)
- The Jimmies (Oct. 8)
- Dialtones Acoustic (Oct. 14)
- Over Time (Oct. 15)
- Quiet Fire (Oct. 21)
- Rick K Road Trip (Oct. 22)
- Hathaway Brothers (Oct. 28)
- The 19th Street Band (Oct. 29)
The town says that bios and specific showtimes can be found on their website.