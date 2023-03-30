Bethany Beach Bandstand

Courtesy Town of Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach has announced the lineup for their 2023 Concert Series. 

The lineup, which was announced Thursday, is as follows:

June

  • Rob Benton (June 1)
  • Red Dirt Revolution (June 8)
  • Uptown Band (June 15)
  • 70s Flashback (June 22)
  • Dan & Dan Band (June 29)

July

  • 287th Army Band (July 2)
  • Mike Hines and The Look (July 4)
  • Mr. Jon/The Little Mermen (July 5)
  • Downrange (July 6)
  • Burn the Jukebox (July 12)
  • The Rock Orchestra: Eagles (July 13)
  • 2B1 (July 19)
  • High Noon (July 20) 
  • Teenage Satellites (July 26)
  • Zydeco-A-Go-Go (July 27)

August

  • Lower Case Blues (Aug. 3)
  • The Jets (Aug. 10)
  • Jesse Garron (Aug. 17)
  • Max Impact (Aug. 24)
  • Larger Than Life (Aug. 31)

September 

  • Katagory 4 (Sept. 2)
  • Still Surfin' (Sept. 3)
  • Beatlemania Again (Sept. 16)
  • Broadway at the Beach (Sept. 17)
  • Ronstadt Revue (Sept. 23)
  • Love Seed Mama Jump (Sept. 24)
  • Jimmy Charles (Sept. 30)

October

  • Hot Sauce (Oct. 1)
  • Angry Young Band (Oct. 7)
  • The Jimmies (Oct. 8)
  • Dialtones Acoustic (Oct. 14)
  • Over Time (Oct. 15)
  • Quiet Fire (Oct. 21)
  • Rick K Road Trip (Oct. 22)
  • Hathaway Brothers (Oct. 28)
  • The 19th Street Band (Oct. 29)

The town says that bios and specific showtimes can be found on their website.

Recommended for you