DAGSBORO, Del.- The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce (BFACC) is expanding its reach with the opening of a new location in Dagsboro. Situated at 33370 Main Street, at the intersection of Main Street and Iron Branch Lane, the chamber says this new facility will function as both a visitor center and a meeting space for Chamber staff and members.
The chamber says this expansion includes the addition of two part-time employees to assist with the operations at the new location. The Dagsboro site aims to enhance the chamber’s service to inland communities and provide easier access for visitors heading to the beach areas.
In addition to serving as an information hub, the new Dagsboro location will also offer Delaware State Park Annual Parking Passes, a service currently provided at the Chamber’s primary site in Fenwick Island.
The chamber says they expect the expansion to add value to local businesses through additional exposure for the Chamber’s 800 member businesses throughout the 10 towns of the Quiet Resorts.
Details regarding the grand opening and celebration are expected to be announced soon by the chamber at a later date.