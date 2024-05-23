DENTON, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning a $4.3 million project to replace the MD 16 bridge over Mill Creek. The project includes replacing the bridge deck and related components, abutment repairs and paving.
Starting on June 17, there will be a closure of the MD 16 bridge for up to eight weeks, says MDOT SHA. During this time, two detour routes will be in place:
The first detour route will direct drivers to MD 16, MD 404, MD 313 and MD 318 to travel around the bridge closure, passing through the towns of Preston and Federalsburg.
The second detour route, intended to accommodate passenger cars and light trucks only, will direct drivers to use MD 16, MD 404, MD 313 and Auction Road.
The MD 16 bridge is expected to reopen by mid-August, is weather allows it. Schedule updates, progress photos and detour maps will be posted throughout construction on the Project Portal page.
MDOT SHA asks that drivers stay alert, stay focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Drivers in need can dial #77 on their mobile devices for guidance.