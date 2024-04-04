CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) —Cambridge police are investigating following two apparently unrelated machete attacks that left victims injured and authorities grappling with the aftermath.
The first incident on March 25th involved Eddy Ediberto Garcia Juarez, a 44-year-old from Cambridge, according to police. Officers say Garcia Juarez approached a car near the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center carrying a machete. According to the Cambridge Police Department (CPD), Garcia Juarez proceeded to damage the vehicle, hit a man with the machete and then attempted to assault a female victim while forcefully taking vehicle keys from her. The male victim advised that he took off running towards the Police Department when he started being followed by other male subjects.
Police say Garcia Juarez's attack was caught on hospital camera, and he was arrested later on the 600 block of High St.
The second machete attack unfolded on April 3 when officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance on the 200 block of Byrn St. Hobart Rusty Tyler allegedly chased a person with a machete and punched them. Upon arrival, officers say they heard a child crying and Tyler screaming from inside. After forcing entry, they located Tyler, who was promptly arrested. Fortunately, the child was found unharmed.
Both men are now facing a slew of charges.