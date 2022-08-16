CAMP Rehoboth And DHSS Partner For Town Hall Meeting On Monkeypox

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- Monkeypox is still spreading throughout the First State.
To help the public get the information they need on this virus, CAMP Rehoboth and DHSS partnered this evening to host a town hall about the virus.
The virus is not typically deadly, but it is contagious, and it is spreading predominantly in men who have sex with other men. DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said that having the proper information is important for peoples' safety.
"We want to educate people that it us this close skin to skin contact that happens during intimate relationships or other activities," she said. "That really is how this is being transmitted."
Dr. Marci Drees with ChristianaCare said that this outbreak of monkeypox is different from past outbreaks.
"What were seeing now is definitely new in terms of how it is spreading consistently from person to person," she said. "What was described in the past was people would get monkeypox from an animal, maybe pass on to two, three four people but then that chain of transmission would stop."
CAMP Rehoboth is hosting a vaccine clinic, but all 200 spots were filled in five hours.