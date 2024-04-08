LEWES, Del - A recommendation to increase the size of wetland buffers in Lewes could take place Monday morning when the city's Environmental Subcommittee convenes.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has been pushing these updates. This includes expanding buffers for tidal and nontidal wetlands beyond the subdivisions in the city. The Center suggests a buffer of 80-100 feet for tidal wetlands and 50 feet for nontidal.
Tidal wetlands, also referred to as marshes, has water pushed in and out daily by tidal cycles. Non tidal wetlands are not effected by the tidal cycle.
The potential recommendation to city council comes after lengthy discussions by the Subcommittee on this subject including meetings in February.
