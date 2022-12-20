Pharmacies both across the country and locally are facing shortages in the supply of different types of medications. Some are placing limits on the quantity that customers can buy, specifically in children's pain relief.
According to a report from NBC News, customers at Walgreens can buy six over-the-counter pediatric fever reducers per transaction. This limit is in effect online-only.
"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever reducing products are seeing constraint across the country," Walgreens said. Customers looking for items can check the Walgreens website for updates with available store inventory.
A CVS representative shared with WRDE that, to ensure equitable access for all customers, there is currently a two product limit on all children's pain relief products at all CVS Pharmacy locations and online.
"We're committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items, said CVS.
WRDE reached out to Rite Aid, as well, where a spokesperson shared that they do not have in-store purchasing limits on children's medications at this time, but online limits on the 4 oz. grape Children's Tylenol are set at 5. Other flavors and varieties do not have limits on the website.
"We are experiencing high demand of pediatric and adult over-the-counter cold and flu medication and fever reducers/pain relievers due to high illness incidence," said Rite Aid Public Relations and External Communications Manager Catherine Carter. "If customers don't see their preferred cold/flu treatment products on the shelf, they should speak with the pharmacist for recommendations on other OTC options that best suit their needs."
Local pharmacies do not currently have set limits for purchase but have shared that their stock depends on suppliers.
Director of Store Operations Zack Sherr said that Apple Discount Drugs receives daily shipments from its wholesaler, but that the wholesaler limits the amount of product they can buy. Sherr compared it to the same pattern seen in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when hand sanitizer and face masks were harder to come by. The most notable shortage is on children's liquid Tylenol and liquid ibuprofen, according to Sherr.
At Cape Pharmacy, antibiotics are harder to get supplied. Pharmacy co-owner Pat Carroll-Grant said they did, however, recently get more amoxicillin and Tamiflu in, and that they are always trying to get alternative sources of supply.