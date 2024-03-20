Community Divided: Cape Henlopen School District proposes school tax increase

CAPE HENLOPEN SCHOOL DISTRICT- The Cape Henlopen School District says it needs more money to support the growing enrollment, as well as fund school projects. The district has proposed owners pay 55 cents more for every $100 of their property's value. The district believes this would bring in $153 more in the first year, but this will decrease later on. Michael Sites, who has lived in the Cape Henlopen District for about a year, says he believes helping out the school helps out the entire community.
"I support a quality education for young people and hopefully they don't feel that they have to go somewhere else in order to do well because I came from an area where that was the case and that was not good," explained Sites.
The district says it will use the money to buy property on Cedar Grove Road, where it hopes to add more school facilities, a swimming pool, a new district office, and a new bus maintenance department.
Cynthia Thomas, another taxpayer in the district, is not in favor of the increase.
"I would not appreciate that, I'm a senior citizen, I'm on social security, and I'm sorry to say this but I'm very disappointed in our public schools," explained Thomas."
Everyone in the district who is over 18 can vote in the referendum on March 26th, from 7 am to 8 pm. Voting locations include Cape Henlopen High School, Mariner Middle School, and Rehoboth Elementary School.