MILTON, Del. - Cancer Support Community Delaware held its 13th annual Wings of Hope event Saturday in Milton Memorial Park.
The event featured a sound meditation and poem reading before Mia Jaode sang, "Beneath My Wings."
Coast-TV's Mallory Metzner was the event's emcee.
CSCD's Executive Director Nicole Pickles and Board Chair Ted Dwyer say, "it is all about hope and it's about knowing that we're here for you, that we are right here in Sussex County providing programming for the cancer patients care-givers and families, in your backyard."
To find more information on CSCD visit Homepage - Cancer Support Community Delaware (cancersupportdelaware.org).