Composting Pick-up Service Extended in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Garvey Heiderman, Compost Manager at Go Green OC cares about food but more importantly food waste, "As a country, we waste about 40% of our food.
The town of Ocean City has renewed the agreement with Go Green OC to continue with a compost pick up service with certain restaurants.
There will be 20 to 25 more restaurants added to the compost pick-up route and that's not all Heiderman wants to do, "We're hoping to do at least 300 tons of food waste, which sounds like a lot but the town has about 35,000 tons of single stream waste a year which single stream waste is everything put together."
Ray Gawel, Manager at Higgins Crab House North is glad that his restaurant is participating in the compost pick-up for the first time this year, he said, "We rely vastly on the natural resources of the area, the Chesapeake Bay for crabs, fish clams, so we really need to try to preserve that and make sure it's sustained for our generation and generations to come."
Local's like Michael Lott say composting is a no-brainer, "It's necessary, necessary part of everyday life like sewage or electric."
But he's concerned about how realistic it will be for restaurants, Lott said, I think it really depends on the system they have in place. That's what it boils down to how you get churning in and out because restaurants are incredibly busy."
But Heiderman says the pros outweigh the cons he said, "It just brings awareness to people not being wasteful"
Go Green OC is always looking for volunteers at the composting site, if anyone is interested, reach out to them on Instagram at @GOGREENOC