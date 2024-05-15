DELAWARE- In honor of National Ocean Month this June, DNREC, in partnership with libraries across the state, is launching a haiku poetry contest. Participants are encouraged to express their admiration for the ocean in a traditional Japanese haiku format, consisting of three lines and 17 syllables.
The competition is open to all ages, with categories for K-12 students and adults (ages 19 and above) but entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 4. The contest invites entries that capture the essence of what individuals love about the ocean, highlighting the natural beauty and importance of marine environments.
"A poetry contest provides an opportunity for creative wordsmiths to shine, and we are thrilled to partner with libraries across Delaware in recognition of the wonders of our ocean as part of National Ocean Month," said Kristi Lieske, Ocean Planner in DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy.
Delaware's ocean resources contribute about $1.9 billion annually to its economy through tourism, commercial fishing, recreation and shipping, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Economics: National Ocean Watch.
Winners will be announced on June 8, World Ocean Day, and selected haikus will be showcased at the Lewes Public Library, Georgetown Public Library, Dover Public Library, Appoquinimink Library, Route 9 Library and Innovation Center and the Delaware State Fair. Winners will also receive a DNREC prize pack. Complete rules and entry forms are available at de.gov/ocean575.