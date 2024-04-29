DOVER, Del. - A proposed law aims to change the rules for people on parole and probation to make them fairer and more reasonable.
Delaware state senators Sen. Marie Pinkney and House Majority Leader Melissa Minor-Brown introduced a revised version of Senate Bill 4 on Monday, aiming to reduce rates of repeat offenders and improve fairness in the supervision process.
According to bill sponsors, Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 4 would help over ten thousand people who are still under state supervision after finishing their prison sentences.