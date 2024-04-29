leg hall

DOVER, Del. - A proposed law aims to change the rules for people on parole and probation to make them fairer and more reasonable. 

Delaware state senators Sen. Marie Pinkney and House Majority Leader Melissa Minor-Brown introduced a revised version of Senate Bill 4 on Monday, aiming to reduce rates of repeat offenders and improve fairness in the supervision process.

According to bill sponsors, Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 4 would help over ten thousand people who are still under state supervision after finishing their prison sentences. 

The bill advocates for implementing the least restrictive conditions necessary to fulfill the objectives of community supervision. It also seeks to align the conditions of probation and parole more closely with an original offense and personal circumstances.

Key features of the bill include more flexible check-in options for parolees and probationers, such as virtual meetings or phone calls that accommodate their work schedules. 

Additionally, the bill aims to eliminate provisions, such as the requirement for individuals on probation to seek permission before getting married and a $50 fee to transfer case management across state lines.

"This legislation marks a pivotal step toward a justice system that does not set individuals up for failure but supports their successful reentry into society," House Majority Leader Minor-Brown says "It's about creating a system that is just and equitable."

The bill is currently awaiting further review by the Senate Finance Committee. 

