DAGSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek will open its 37-acre grounds at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 for the season. The day will feature music from Vincent Varrassi, the Delaware Botanic Gardens' musician in residence, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The mild winter assisted with planting nearly 1,700 native sapling trees facing Piney Neck Road and 183 more along the walking trails in the West Woodland, according to Director of Horticulture and Educational Programs Stephen Pryce Lea. Trees were provided by Delaware Urban and Community Forestry and the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative.
"We have new features, like the expanded succulent garden surrounding a new brick fireplace in the Folly Garden, and an expanded list of Delaware Botanic Gardens 2023 learning opportunities," said Executive Director Sheryl Swed. "You can also become involved by becoming a member or join our wonderful team of volunteers. Come see how the gardens are expanding as we welcome spring."
According to President Ray Sander, the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek received the 2022 Best Attraction award from Southern Delaware Tourism.
The gardens will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours are available at 10 a.m. and require registration online or onsite if room is available.
For members and children 16 and under, admission is free. Admission for nonmembers is $15. Tours and classes are $10.