DELAWARE - The countdown begins as Delaware locals are gearing up for the state's largest day of giving, Do More 24 Delaware.
Do More 24 Delaware is a 24-hour philanthropic event designed to highlight nonprofit organizations across the first state. It's often seen as the state's biggest fundraising and donation event and aims to rally Delawareans to unite for a common cause, supporting initiatives and organizations within the state. Hundreds of organizations are involved in areas ranging from the arts and education to community advocacy and environmental protections.
Some of the organizations part of this year’s lineup are the Milford Museum, Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, the Greater Lewes Foundation, the Delaware Winds, the Capital Ringers and Rehoboth Art League, just to name a few. A full list of participating nonprofits is available online.
Do More 24 uses the Delaware Gives platform with the goal of providing a streamlined process for both nonprofits and donors to monitor donations throughout the event. There are additional incentives, as some organizations offer additional grants and matching options to nonprofits that fall in certain categories such as being small in size or being located in Sussex County.
To get involved or receive reminders to contribute, visit domore24delaware.org. The event is set to commence for 24 hours only starting March 7 at 6 p.m. and ending on March 8 at 6 p.m.