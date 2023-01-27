DELAWARE - Governor John Carney released his statement on the death of Tyre Nichols Friday night.
"The actions in Memphis further undermine the public trust of law enforcement across the country," The Governor posted on twitter. "Here in Delaware, we will redouble our efforts to improve the relationships between police and the communities they serve."
Meanwhile the Delaware House Leadership issued a statement in response to the killing of Nichols and the subsequent charging of five former police officers who beat him to death, saying they're "absolutely sickened."
House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, House Majority Leader Rep. Valerie Longhurst, and Majority Whip Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown issued the following joint statement:
“It’s hard to grasp the words at a time like this. We’re absolutely sickened by the actions of these murder suspects, and we’re furious that we’re sitting here less than three years after George Floyd’s killing lamenting the brutal killing of another Black man at the hands of law enforcement officers. Everyone who watched the videos showing Tyre Nichols’ murder should be disgusted, angered and saddened by this tragedy.
“While we know that it will not change what happened, we hope that justice will be strong and swift to hold these former officers accountable for killing Tyre Nichols. We will continue to support efforts to improve our law enforcement system: to better train officers, put protections in place for the public, increase transparency, and hold accountable and remove those who should not wear the badge.
“We offer our sincerest condolences for Tyre Nichols’ family and friends and for all those impacted by similar tragedies.”