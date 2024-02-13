DOVER,, Del.— Two Delaware legislators have created a Caucus on Aging, a bipartisan platform dedicated to discussing issues pertinent to the care of seniors and their caregivers in Delaware.
"Delaware's Baby Boom generation is transitioning into retirement, and we're also seeing an influx of seniors from other states attracted by our low taxes and high quality of life. It's imperative that we take proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our aging population," said Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos.
The inaugural meeting of the Caucus on Aging is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. in the House Hearing Room at Legislative Hall, coinciding with National Senior Independence Month. The meeting will be open to the public, with a virtual option also available.
At the meeting, the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities will deliver a presentation on Delaware's aging population and the services accessible to them.
"I'm delighted that we've established this crucial bipartisan Caucus on Aging, enabling us to address and resolve the urgent issues impacting seniors and their caregivers across Delaware," remarked Rep. Kendra Johnson.
For those who cannot attend in person, the caucus' first meeting can be accessed virtually.