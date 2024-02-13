Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will continue to occur around the times of the high tides through tonight. After tonight's high tide, no additional coastal flooding is expected through the end of the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/11 PM 6.3 1.7 1.8 Minor 14/12 PM 5.3 0.7 1.0 None 15/12 AM 5.5 0.8 1.0 None 15/01 PM 4.6 -0.0 0.8 None 16/01 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.1 None &&