DELAWARE- Governor John Carney announced that Delaware flags at all state facilities will be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Saturday, April 20, as a mark of respect for former State Senator Robert Marshall, whose interment takes place that day.
A lifelong Delawarean, Senator Marshall was commemorated by Governor Carney as a dedicated public servant who spent four decades in the State Senate.
"Tracey and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Robert Marshall. He was an inspiration for public servants – serving 40 years in the State Senate and not once forgetting the folks he represented in Legislative Hall," said Governor Carney.
During his tenure, Senator Marshall was known as a supporter of organized labor and played a large role in efforts to raise Delaware’s minimum wage, notably advocating for it to reach $15 an hour, according to Carney. Governor Carney also credited him with the "work a day, earn a pay" initiative, which provided employment opportunities for the unemployed through environmental cleanup projects along Delaware roadways.
Senator Marshall’s advocacy extended to the elderly, culminating in the passage of Eagles Law, which established standards for long-term care facilities. "Senator Marshall will have a lasting impact on Legislative Hall and the City of Wilmington, and we are thinking of his family, friends, and community during this difficult time. Senator Marshall was truly one of a kind," said Governor Carney.