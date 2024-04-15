DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) has announced a collaborative effort with local and state law enforcement agencies across Delaware to intensify enforcement throughout April for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The initiative aims to raise awareness about the risks of distracted driving and promote safer driving habits within the community.
According to OHS, distracted driving crashes are often underreported. Data from 2019 to 2023 reveals statistics, with 9,569 crashes, 174 serious injuries, and 22 fatalities attributed to distracted driving on Delaware roadways.
The OHS says that driver inattention, distraction or fatigue were identified as leading factors in deadly crashes in 2024, accounting for 29% of incidents. According to the OHS, distracted driving appears to be more common among individuals between 20 and 24 years old and those in the 35 to 44 age bracket.
"Distracted driving poses a significant threat and can cause severe consequences. It's important to prioritize safety by avoiding the urge to check your phone or respond to a text while driving," said Sharon Bryson, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.
As part of the campaign, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety urges drivers to refrain from using their phones while behind the wheel. Recommendations include activating the "Do Not Disturb" feature on cell phones or putting them away until reaching the destination.
Additional guidelines from the OHS include advising drivers to handle any text messages or phone calls before driving, pull over safely if they must use their phones and designate a passenger as a "designated texter" to manage calls or messages.
In addition to enforcement efforts, OHS has launched a new module on the Arrive Alive DE website called "Nix the Text," providing further education and resources on distracted driving. For more information, statistics and educational materials on distracted driving, individuals are encouraged to visit www.ArriveAliveDE.com/Be-Alert.