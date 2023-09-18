DOVER, Del. - Sept. 17 marked the beginning of Child Passenger Safety Week, and as such, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety is reminding drivers of the state's recently updated Child Restraint Law.
The office says the law, which went in to effect on June 30, 2023, requires the following:
- Children under age 2 AND 30 pounds must ride in a rear-facing car seat
- Children under age 4 AND 40 pounds must ride in a harnessed car seat
- Children in booster seats must remain in their booster seat until reaching the height or weight maximum listed by the booster seat manufacturer (There's no booster seat with a height maximum lower than 4'4")
The office says that previously, all children must be restrained in a federally approved car seat based on their age, weight and height, up to eight years old or 65 pounds, whichever came first.
Officials say that parents have until June 30, 2024 to comply with the new law, with the first violation earning the parent or caregiver a referral to a office car seat fitting station. These appointments can be made voluntarily as well.
“If you’ve never worked with a car seat before, it is truly a whole new world. Car seats can be confusing, let our certified technicians help you.” Said Aubrey Klick, Fitting Station Coordinator, Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “Our services are free, and the parents and caregivers are heavily involved in the process to ensure they are comfortable installing their car seats. Occupant safety for all ages is important to us, and we are always happy to schedule an appointment and check your car seats.”
They say the free car seat safety check events take place at the following times and locations:
- Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Family Emergency Preparedness Day - Brecknock Park, 80 Old Campden Road, Camden, DE 19934
- Thursday, September 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Smyrna Municipal Park, Skatepark Parking lot, Smyrna, DE 19977