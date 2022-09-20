GEORGETOWN, Del - A plane that transported undocumented migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard now has its path charted to Georgetown.
According to the Sight Flight, the plane, tail number J328, left San Antonio around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, stopped in Crestville, Florida, and is now headed towards Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown.
The same exact plane was used by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for one of the Martha's Vineyard undocumented migrant flights on Wednesday, September 14th. This time, the plane did have a layover in Florida, but as of now there is no confirmation of whether or not the plane is carrying undocumented migrants.
"We’re aware of the reports, and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced," wrote Governor John Carney's Director of Communications Emily David. "Our teams at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need."