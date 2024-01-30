MILTON, Del. - The Nature Conservancy recently announced the finding of the largest Atlantic White Cedar tree in the state of Delaware. The tree was found along the Piney Branch at Ponders Tract within the Pemberton Forest Preserve.
The Atlantic White Cedar tree that was discovered measured 38 inches in diameter and around 119 inches in circumference. An Atlantic White Cedar tree of this size is a rare find due to old logging activities in the state.
“Before European colonizations, there were about 500,000 acres of Atlantic White Cedars stretching between the Gulf Coast and Maine and we have now less than 20% of that habitat left”, explained Jacob McDaniel, a Land Steward for the Delaware Nature Conservancy.
Atlantic White Cedars and their associated wetlands are considered a globally threatened ecosystem. These habitats have been feeling the stress of centuries of development, land conversion, and sea level rise associated with climate change.
The Atlantic White Cedar is crucial to a healthy environment and the tree and its associated habitat are home to many state and globally rare plants. One of the most crucial roles the Atlantic White Cedar tree plays is host to the Hessel’s hairstreak butterfly, an endangered species that was only recently rediscovered in Delaware after 27 years.