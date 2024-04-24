DOVER, Del - Pharmacists in Delaware could get a direct link of being paid by insurance companies. On Wednesday, Bill 272 was introduced in the Delaware State Senate requiring companies to provide pharmacists the same services at the same rates as advance practice registered nurses and physician assistants.
According to supporters of the legislation, this follows recent laws that added to services pharmacists may provide, including prescribing birth control, testing and treating for a variety of conditions, and prescribing pre-exposure and post-exposure HIV prophylaxis. The claim is health insurance plans do not currently recognize pharmacists as a provider type that may seek reimbursement for these services,
The bill is co-sponsored by Lewes area Senator (District 6) Russ Huxtable (D)
Senate Bill 272 has been assigned to the Health and Social Services Committee.