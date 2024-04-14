Delaware State Police arrest four teenagers following high-speed chase

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - On the evening of April 13, 2024, Delaware State Police caught four teenagers after a high-speed chase through Sussex County. According to police, the chase began when a silver Honda CRV, with temporary Delaware registration, fled from a traffic stop by the Bethany Beach Police Department around 7:21 p.m. The vehicle was later identified as stolen from Dover.
Police discontinued the chase temporarily for safety reasons but continued to monitor the vehicle with assistance from their Aviation Unit. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed near Olive Avenue and the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.
The four teenagers tried to run away but were quickly caught near the Henlopen Hotel with the help of local police from Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach. Inside the crashed vehicle, officers found a firearm.
Officials say no one was injured during the incident. The teenagers face several serious charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of stolen property. The driver, a 15-year-old, was also charged with multiple traffic violations and is being held on a $12,500 bond at Stevenson House Detention Center.