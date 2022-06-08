MILLSBORO, De - The body of a 65 year old man was discovered Tuesday night on the property of Baywood golf course in the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road.
According to Delaware State Police, they received the report that a body had been discovered. Troopers arrived at approximately 5:41 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation by the State Police Homicide Unit is still ongoing at this time, and identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.