DOVER, Del -A bill making its way through the Delaware General Assembly is attempting to encourage people to adopt a retired law-enforcement dog and provide some help for those who already do. Bill 287 was unanimously approved (35-0) on Wednesday. It would have the state government reimburse the dog owners $1,500 a year for veterinary care.
The bill is sponsored by Laurel area Rep. Tim Dukes (R - District 40). It was sent to the Senate where it will be reviewed by the Corrections and Public Safety Committee.