DELAWARE - An April Alzheimer's Awareness Campaign aims to highlight early detection and prevention of what it calls the largest public health crisis.
The Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter says support from Delaware Health and Social Services, Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) is helping spread the campaign throughout the state. Community partners helping implement it include: Beebe Healthcare, ChristianaCare, Delaware Division of Public Health, Delaware State University, Easterseals, Latin American Community Center, PACE Your LIFE, Seaford Community of Hope Program and Sussex County Health Coalition.
Senior Director of Advocacy Katie Macklin says raising awareness is especially important in Sussex County, where the association is seeing the aging population and number of adults at risk for developing the disease grow. The campaign shares stories from real people impacted.
"We know that dementia is not a normal part of aging and getting an early diagnosis can help one take control and plan ahead, but we also know that getting an early diagnosis can help alleviate the cost for caring for someone living with dementia, which this year in the United States is projected to reach $321 billion," Macklin says.
Macklin says early detection can lead to an opportunity to participate in clinical trials and families can plan ahead for finances and support services.
The association has educational programs happening during the campaign on April 28th. A virtual program on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is hosted by DSAAPD. Meanwhile, a lesson on Healthy Living for your Brain and Body is set to take place at the Lewes Public Library 10 to 11 a.m. that same day. Another lesson, "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia," is online all the time.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
The Alzheimer's Association has a 24/7 helpline that can be reached at 800 272 3900. Click here for more resources.