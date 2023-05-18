MILTON, Del. - Kites will be flying above the field located on Federal Street by the trailhead on Saturday. The inaugural Milton New Music and Wind Fest starts at 2 p.m.
The event is a combined effort of the Town of Milton, the Federal Street Arts Project, and the Milton Arts Guild. It was originally scheduled for the fall, but got washed out due to Hurricane Ian.
A premiere performance by classic cellist Janel Leppin and ensemble Volcanic Ash is planned for 3 p.m. Founder Bill Warrell says the group of musicians is from all over the east coast and rarely ever comes together.
"The other players are either from the classical world, or the jazz world, or in the case of the drummer, from the rock world, so it really is going to be an exciting fusion of all three," Warrell says.
Artists from the Milton Arts Guild will do demonstrations and sell art at the event.
Milton Arts Guild Vice President Lynda Rae Gannon says if you don't have your own kite, you can make your own at the event.
"I have one for children," Gannon says. "It doesn't fly. It's really a matter of them running with it."
Gannon says this event is a way to christen the Federal Street Field as a place to hold community events in Milton.
Warrell made his own kite for the event. He says he has a long history of producing music and deep connections to composers all over the ocuntry.
"Every year we'll have a unique composition that will premiere here," Warrell says.
The Milton New Music and Wind Fest is happening rain or shine.