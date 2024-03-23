DELAWARE- The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that Delaware’s 2024 upstate stream trout season will begin on April 6 at 7 a.m., exclusively for youth anglers under 16. This early start for young fishing enthusiasts precedes the traditional opening day for all anglers, which is slated for Sunday, April 7.
Starting from April 7, fishing in the state’s trout streams is permitted from half an hour before sunrise until half an hour after sunset. However, specific area rules may apply. Notable fishing locations for this season include White Clay Creek, Red Clay Creek, Christina Creek, Pike Creek, Beaver Run, Wilson Run, and Mill Creek. These streams will be abundantly stocked with rainbow and brown trout, including trophy-sized fish weighing over two pounds, according to DNREC.
The Division of Fish and Wildlife will ensure ongoing weekly stocking at White Clay Creek and periodic restocking at other designated streams throughout April.
A significant addition made in 2023 to Delaware’s trout fishing scene is a fly-fishing-only section on Red Clay Creek, extending from Yorklyn Road to the boundary of Auburn Valley State Park. This exclusive section offers a unique experience for fly fishing enthusiasts. A digital map showcasing Delaware’s trout streams is now available as well.
To facilitate the stocking process and to allow the newly introduced trout to acclimatize, the trout streams will be closed from March 23 to April 5. This closure is critical to prevent incidental hooking and to ensure the fish adjust well to their new environment says DNREC.
Anglers should be aware of the following regulations for the upstate trout season:
- Anglers aged 16 and over must have a Delaware fishing license, except for those exempted.
- A Delaware trout stamp is required for those 16 and older, with exceptions for exempt anglers.
- Youth aged 12 through 15 must possess a Delaware young angler trout stamp.
- A trout stamp is necessary for trout fishing until June 30 for non-exempt anglers.
- The daily possession limit is six trout, but this is reduced to four in the designated fly-fishing-only sections of Red Clay and White Clay Creeks.
Funds from Delaware trout stamp sales contribute to the purchase of trout for the following year’s stocking. This program is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds, derived from the sales of fishing equipment.
Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps can be purchased online or through statewide license agents. For details on participating agents or online purchases, visit de.gov/licensing.