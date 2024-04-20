GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced a public workshop to discuss the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan, titled 'Connecting Everyone Everywhere.' The LRTP is a critical 20-year policy document that guides the investment of public funds in developing and implementing Delaware's multi-modal transportation system.
Updated every five years, the plan is subject to amendments based on changes in Federal, State, or local funding sources. DelDOT says the primary goal of the LRTP is to set broad goals, policies and priorities that will direct DelDOT’s transportation investments and decision-making through 2040.
Additionally, the LRTP serves as the foundation for DelDOT's six-year Capital Transportation Program (CTP), which encompasses all projects currently under construction or in various phases of engineering and design. The upcoming workshop offers an opportunity for the public to learn about the plan’s details, project schedules and how to engage effectively in the planning process.
This event is set to take place on Monday, April 29, with sessions from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Public Library. DelDOT encourages all interested parties to attend the workshop to express their views on the plan via email at dotpublic@delaware.gov.