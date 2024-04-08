GEORGETOWN, Del. - A decision was made Monday night to bring more affordable housing to town.
The Georgetown Town Council voted unanimously to approve a conditional use application for a project located at 107 Depot St. It's also referred to as the Old Ice House Project.
According to the town, the project's goal is to transform the three story building on Depot St. that used to be a ice storage facility into a building with office spaces in the basement and first floor and 25 residential apartments above.
The town says the project now moves forward to the Planning Commission.