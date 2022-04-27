DELMARVA- According to AAA, both Delaware and Maryland's average price for regular gas went up about seven cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. For diesel fuel, Maryland's average price went up about twelve cents while Delaware's increased by about fifteen cents.
This jump in prices is causing certain companies to place a surcharge on customers' bills like Blue Hen Disposal who says the surcharge will stay in place until gas is below $2.75 a gallon.
Salisbury University Finance Professor Danny Ervin says it is not unusual to see businesses charge more for services.
"A surcharge is one way to be able to mitigate the squeeze that they are feeling on their profits," Ervin said. "And you know in the past the airlines have done it. So we've seen several different industries do it."
It's tough times for boaters and tour businesses out here on the Lewes Marina with those high gas prices. In fact, the prices that are currently in place are nowhere near where they were a year ago.
"Last year it would cost me about $500 to fill up the boat," Anglers Fishing Center Captain Ted Moulinier said. "It would be about $1,000 this year."
"We filled it up last year when we bought it in August," Cape Water Tours & Taxi Captain David Green said. "It was just about $1,900. This year we are looking at about $4,000 to fill it up at one time."
Cape Water Tours has already canceled some tours that are longer distances and increased prices altogether.
"Now it's going up again so we're pondering do we do another one," Green said. "Just not sure what's going to be enough because if it keeps going it's just going to be even harder to keep up with it from an overhead standpoint."
Diesel is at its highest recorded average price in Delaware and that will continue to hurt the industries that rely on it most.