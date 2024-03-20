DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is inviting proposals from Delaware non-profit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations, and homeowners' associations for projects aimed at improving water quality through its Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program.
With a deadline for submissions set for April 24, DNREC seeks to provide matching grant funds ranging from $25,000 to $75,000 for selected projects.
According to DNREC, these projects, recommended through a competitive process and presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, should demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods for water quality improvements in developed areas with specific watershed improvement plans.
Eligible projects include enhancing or restoring water quality within impaired watersheds, implementing community stormwater management improvements and developing non-regulatory or voluntary plans for pollution control strategies and watershed-based restoration.
DNREC says previous grant-funded projects have encompassed a range of initiatives, from green roof installations to stream bank restorations and green stormwater improvements.
Applicants are encouraged to submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle, following the guidelines outlined in the request for proposals available on DNREC's website.
Proposals should be emailed to NPS.grants@delaware.gov with "Community Water Quality Improvement Grants" in the subject line and must be received by DNREC by 4:30 p.m. on April 24.